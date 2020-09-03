Summit County Sheriff’s Office looking for man wanted in road rage shooting

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said it’s looking for a man in connection with a road rage incident.

The sheriff’s office said it was called to Portage Lakes Drive in Coventry Township on Sept. 2 at around 6:45 p.m. for what started as an assault report.

A 28-year-old man had reportedly assaulted a 27-year-old woman in the Pick’s parking lot.

The sheriff’s office said the man was identified as Joseph S. Mitchner of Akron. Mitchner is said to have fled the parking lot in his SUV and almost struck a Ford Escape on Portage Lakes Drive.

Authorities said Mitchner began honking at the driver of the Ford Escape, and then fired at least two rounds from a gun at the vehicle. The driver of the Ford Escape pulled over, and Mitchner reportedly took off. No bullets struck the vehicle or the people inside.

The sheriff’s office said two of the occupants of the Ford Escape were treated and released by the Coventry Fire Department.

Warrants have been issued for Mitchner for three counts of felonious assault.

According to the sheriff’s office, he is driving a white 2017 Cadillac Escalade with plate JFK 3652. Anyone with information on where Mitchner may be, is asked to please call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 330-643-2181.

