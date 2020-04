SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating two missing teens.

According to authorities, Austin Riffle, 17, was last seen April 3. Leah Sunderland, 16, was last seen Saturday night. They could be traveling alone or together, authorities say.

Anyone who may have seen the teens or know where they are is asked to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 330-643-2181 or the Detective Bureau at 330-643-8513.