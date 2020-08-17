Summit County Sheriff’s deputies arrest 46 as part of statewide operation

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Summit County Sheriff’s Office participated in a statewide operation to over Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 to crack down down on drug trafficking.

Deputies arrested 46 people. Of those, 34 were on felony charges, including firearms and narcotics violations, and active warrants for their arrests. According to the sheriff’s office, they seized three firearms, methamphetamine, marijuana and ecstasy.

Summit County Sheriff’s deputies also issued traffic citations and warnings, as well as provided assistance to drivers.

Across the state of Ohio, authorities arrested more than 300 people and seized 40 illegal weapons as part of Operation Blue Light. Thousands of grams of cocaine, crack, fentanyl and heroin were also confiscated.

