SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found a man wanted in a home break-in in Green in a bedroom at a home in Kenmore.
Deputies responded to a home on Mayfair Rd. Friday at 10 a.m. for a reported burglary.
The woman who lives there says she and her four-year-old were at home when the suspect kicked in the door.
She says the suspect punched her in the face and threatened to come back with a gun and shoot her.
According to a press release, the suspect was identified as Erion Feaster, 36, of Green.
Deputies say they found Feaster hiding in the bedroom of a home in Kenmore.
He’s facing aggravated burglary charges and has been booked in the Summit County Jail.
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- Summit County sheriff: Suspect punched woman in front of child in burglary attempt
- Voices of Unity: Local cellist hoping music video will help create harmony in Cleveland
- Two arrested in Summit County after meth lab explosion
- Mentor-based company will help provide masks for Ohio election workers
- Teacher’s simple innovation a big hit with others instructing from home