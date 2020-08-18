Summit County sheriff: Suspect punched woman in front of child in burglary attempt

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found a man wanted in a home break-in in Green in a bedroom at a home in Kenmore.

Deputies responded to a home on Mayfair Rd. Friday at 10 a.m. for a reported burglary.

The woman who lives there says she and her four-year-old were at home when the suspect kicked in the door.

She says the suspect punched her in the face and threatened to come back with a gun and shoot her.

According to a press release, the suspect was identified as Erion Feaster, 36, of Green.

Erion Feaster, Summit County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say they found Feaster hiding in the bedroom of a home in Kenmore.

He’s facing aggravated burglary charges and has been booked in the Summit County Jail.

