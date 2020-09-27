Summit County prosecutor tests positive for COVID-19, now recovering at home

*Watch Gov. Dewine’s latest coronavirus update in the video above.*

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Summit County prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh is recovering after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“After months of trying to be careful and taking every precaution possible, I was recently diagnosed with COVID-19,” Walsh said in a statement.

She said she spent one night in the hospital and is now in quarantine at home.

“I expect to get through this but it could take some time,” she said.

Walsh is working remotely in the meantime.

She also encourages everyone to protect others and wear a mask.

