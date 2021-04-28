Summit County offering pop-up vaccine clinics over next two weeks; walk-ins welcome

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Vaccine clinics will be popping-up throughout Summit County over the next two weeks starting May 3.

Summit County Public Health says no appointment is necessary for the dates at these following locations:

Monday, May 3rd from 3p-6p Firestone Community Center | 1480 Girard St, Akron, OH 44301

Thursday, May 6th from 12p-6p Summit Lake Community Center | 380 W. Crosier St, Akron, OH 44311

Friday, May 7th from 12p-6p Barberton City Block 7 | purple lot across from McDonald’s

Saturday, May 8th from 9a-3p Summit County Fairgrounds | 1050 North Ave, Tallmadge, OH 44278

Thursday, May 13th from 12p-6p Perkins Park (near the swimming pool) | 899 Diagonal Rd, Akron, OH 44320

Saturday, May 15th from 12p-6p Twinsburg Community Center | 10260 Ravenna Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087

SCPH says it will also accept walk-ins at the health department every Wednesday from May 5th through June 30th at their drive-through clinic where they’ll offer a Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and a Pfizer vaccine from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

You can call 330-926-5795 to schedule an appointment but no appointment is necessary for vaccination.