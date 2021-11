SAGAMORE HILLS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Do you want to help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and get into the holiday spirit?

Check out Don Rambacher’s home on Brandywine Road in Sagamore Hills.

Last year, he asked people who came to see his lights to make a donation to St. Jude and he’s doing it again this year.

A year ago, he raised more than $5,000. This year, the goal is $30,000.

There’s a donation box at the home, or you can donate online.