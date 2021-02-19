Summit County man convicted of killing 7-year-old is denied parole

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Patrol Board denied parole for 68-year-old Wayne Doyle on Thursday.

Doyle was convicted in 1987 of beating 7-year-old Charlie Wright to death and assaulting the boy’s older brother. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Charlie had several broken bones and a ruptured intestines. The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said he endured tremendous pain and died nearly 20 hours later.

“Charlie suffered immeasurable pain at the hands of Wayne Doyle. Releasing Doyle early would have not only put our community at risk, but would have caused additional pain to Charlie’s family,” said prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

In October, the state parole board granted Doyle parole, but the prosecutor’s office objected. During a new hearing, prosecutors cited a lack of responsibility for the crime and a poorly conceived release plan. Charlie’s brother also testified.

Doyle will be released in April 2027.