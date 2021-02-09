Summit County man convicted in brutal beating death of 7-year-old up for parole

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office is arguing against the early release of Wayne Doyle.

Doyle was scheduled to serve 40 years for the brutal beating death of his girlfriend’s 7-year-old son Charlie.

Charlie died in the 1987.

According to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh, Charlie’s injuries were so severe that a part of his intestine ruptured.

Charlie suffered several broken bones and died nearly 20 hours after the assault.

Doyle was convicted in his death and was scheduled to serve until 2027.

He’s up for a hearing in front of the Ohio Parole Board on February 17.

“We believe Doyle should serve every day of his prison sentence,” Walsh said.

The Ohio Parole Board is recommending Doyle’s release from prison, according to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office.

They’re asking for people to submit their concerns to the Ohio Parole Board about Doyle’s release.

You can fill out a form here or email DRC.Victim.Services@odrc.state.oh.us with inmate number A198850.

More information here.