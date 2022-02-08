Summit County man charged with rape, sex crimes against underage girls sentenced to prison

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A Barberton man charged with rape and other sex crimes involving underage girls has been sentenced to life in prison.

According to court documents, 30-year-old William Norman engaged in sexual activity with a teenager over a three-year period. He also provided the teen with drugs.

During that time, court documents say Norman also raped two young girls and took sexually explicit photos of them.

Norman pleaded guilty to three counts of rape, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and corrupting another person with drugs.

He was sentenced by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammi O’Brien to at least 35 years in prison before being eligible for parole. If he’s released from prison, Norman will have to register as a Tier III sex offender every 90 days for the rest of his life.

“This is one of the most disturbing cases I have ever seen in my time as Summit County Prosecutor. William Norman is a depraved, sick man, and I expect he will spend the rest of his life in prison,” said Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. “The survivors in this case have a long recovery ahead. They are strong and thankfully Mr. Norman can no longer hurt them.”