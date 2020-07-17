Summit County man arrested on child porn charges

GREEN, Ohio ( WJW)- A Summit County man is behind bars after detectives say they found child porn on his home computer.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s office, On June 20, detectives were acting on a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in regards to possible child pornography being download and traced the IP address to a home on Arlington Road in Green.

Several days later, a search warrant was issued at the home and several computers and media storage were confiscated. The sheriff’s office said in a release several images and videos of child pornography were found on the devices by a computer forensic examiner.

Jason Maximovich, 45, of Green, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of pandering obscenities involving minors. Further charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.