Summit County man arrested for attempting to pay for sex with a 10-year-old

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Akron man last week on multiple charges, including attempted rape.

Dean Stephenson

According to a press release, Dean Stephenson, 64, was trying to hire a young female for sexual services.

After a month-long undercover operation in February, Stephenson made arrangements with an undercover deputy to pay cash in exchange for sex with a 10-year-old girl, a press release states.

He was arrested on March 3 when he showed up to pay for the sex.

Stephenson was booked into the Summit County Jail.

More charges are pending based on a search warrant executed at his home.