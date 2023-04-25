GREEN, Ohio (WJW) – A man accused of killing his dog was arrested after a standoff with sheriff’s deputies in Summit County overnight.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the city of Green around midnight for reports of an intoxicated man making threats and “engaging in violent behavior.”

Investigators say the suspect shot and killed his dog and refused to come out of the home when deputies arrived.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man barricaded himself inside with a large amount of firearms. A SWAT team and negotiators were then called to the scene.

Investigators eventually spotted the suspect in the basement with a drone. He was arrested and taken to the Summit County Jail.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Louis Shipka, was charged with cruelty to animals, weapons while intoxicated, discharge of a firearm in city limits, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.