Summit County health officials encourage masks in schools, other indoor settings

“People cannot feel safe just because they’ve had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said one WHO official. (Getty Images)

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Public Health is encouraging everyone in the county, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks while in public indoor settings with high COVID-19 transmission.

Health officials say this update is to help prevent the spread of the Delta variant.

When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its guidelines back in May, the Delta variant represented 1% of all cases. Health officials say that number has now grown to more than 80%.

The CDC’s most recent updated guidance for preventing the spread of the coronavirus recommends all people wear masks in public indoor settings in highly transmissible areas, even those who have been vaccinated.

The Summit County Public Health said while it’s vital for children to be in the classroom this fall, they recommend that students, teachers and guests wear masks in schools and practice socially distancing.

Summit County remains at a moderate infection rate, but health officials say daily case counts are increasing. They say it’s important to stop the spread before the county reaches substantial or high infection rates.

You can find the latest data for COVID-19 in Summit County here.

Summit County residents who want the COVID-19 vaccine at home can call the health department’s call center at 330-926-5795 or schedule an appointment here.