Summit County Health Department recommends schools delay start of fall sports

SUMMIT COUNTY (WJW) — The Summit County Health Department released recommendations Friday for area school districts to postpone the start of fall sports as coronavirus cases continue to rise statewide.

In a letter provided to FOX 8, the public health department encouraged school administrators to delay play to Oct. 1, and also potentially get rid of all spectators (or at least only allow two per athlete).

The group also suggested shortening the seasons of sports where athletes were at a higher risk of passing the virus to each other, such as football and soccer.

“SCPH has reviewed the OHSAA guidance (as seen in the video above) and believes that it provides practical recommendations to keep students, coaches, officials and spectators safe,” the letter said. “However, COVID-19 contact sports make it very difficult to maintain six feet of social distance or wear masks, the most effective strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

A spokesperson for the department told FOX 8 that, “This is not an all or nothing approach, but just wanted to provide [schools with] some potential solutions as we deal with increasing cases of COVID-19 in our community.”

