CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – A Summit County sheriff’s deputy was struck by a vehicle on Thursday evening while directing traffic.

The deputy was at the intersection of Steels Corners Road and Northampton Road in Cuyahoga Falls.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 2006 Ford F-450 pulling a car hauler went through the intersection and hit the deputy around 9:40 p.m.

The injured deputy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The deputy has not been identified.

Following the incident, the intersection was closed for approximately two hours as authorities conducted their investigation.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Summit Metro Crash Response Team are currently leading the investigation, and charges are pending based on the outcome of the inquiry. However, initial reports indicate that alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor in the accident.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Summit Metro Crash Response Team, and Cuyahoga Falls Police Department all assisted at the scene.