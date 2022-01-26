Summit County bridge could see repairs soon after washing away nearly 3 years ago

NORTON, Ohio (WJW) – Nearly three years after the collapse of a bridge on Kungle Road during a flood, a gaping hole remains where the bridge previously stood.

The location is where New Franklin, Barberton and Norton merge.

Residents have been frustrated by delays, but news of a possible fix may be coming very soon.

For much of the three years, the biggest question has been which community needs to take responsibility for the repairs.

Last summer, the Summit County Council entered into an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Norton, offering to pitch in $200,000 toward what is called the Eastern Road Project with funding from the Ohio Public Works Commission.

The proposal includes other projects, but it also includes repairs to the Kungle Road bridge.

A schedule from the Public Works District 8 Integrating Committee suggests that they could have a list of recommended projects by mid-February.

FOX 8 was able to speak with Norton Mayor Mike Zita on Wednesday. Zita wanted to be very careful not to get ahead of whatever the committee decides or when they will make that decision.

He said only that he is in a holding pattern for the moment, as is everyone else.

Summit County Councilwoman Bethany McKenney, by phone, told FOX 8 on Wednesday that she is cautiously optimistic, believing that the county’s offer to include $200,000 to the project will give them an advantage.

Even if the Public Works Committee accepts the Eastern Road Project for funding in February, it does not mean that the actual repairs would happen immediately.

One expectation is that any work at the site would not begin until sometime during the summer or into the fall at the soonest.