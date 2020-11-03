Summit County BOE issues last-minute polling change due to power outage

Editor’s Note: The video above is about the DOJ monitoring voting in Cuyahoga County.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Due to power outages from Sunday’s weather, the Summit County Board of Elections is making a polling location change for voters who cast a ballot Tuesday at Akron 3-B.

Those voters will need to vote at The Reach Opportunity Center at Summit Lake.

It’s at 390 W. Crosier St. in Akron.

FirstEnergy reports about 200 power outages Tuesday.

This is the only report FOX 8 has received of a polling location change for all of Northeast Ohio.