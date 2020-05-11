Summit County authorities bust illegal gambling operation

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A Green man faces charges after authorities say he was operating an illegal gambling operation.

According to a press release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, police received complaints of high vehicle traffic at a residence on Beechnut Drive.

A criminal investigation was conducted in regards to illegal gambling and drugs. On May 9, a search warrant was executed at the residence. Gambling equipment, U.S. currency, a firearm and suspected illegal drugs were located and seized from the residence.

Adam Syed, 37, of Green, was arrested for gambling and operating a gaming house.