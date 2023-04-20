(WJW) – We could see a quick shower along the shoreline before 9 a.m. Otherwise dry and warmer today with highs in the low 80s! Plenty of sunshine with a warm breeze.

There is a chance NE Ohio will feel near-record warmth on Thursday. Meteorologist Scott Sabol doesn’t think we will break any records but we could be close.

On Friday, rain will be mainly across western Ohio. Coverage increases Friday late afternoon and evening with widespread steady rain Friday night/predawn Saturday.

Friday FOXcast:

Rainfall Friday:

Friday: Temperatures will peak above 70° in eastern areas then fall into the 50s later in the day.

Dry breaks Saturday with scattered showers in the PM/evening.

Looking ahead, temperatures return to below normal to end this weekend and that sticks most of next week. Our average highs right now are in the lower 60s.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Big temperature swings are VERY common in northern Ohio. Meteorologist Scott Sabol did some checking. After looking at the temperature every day since the 1950s, he found it was most common in March and April.

Big swings in temperatures don’t just occur in Ohio nor is Ohio the leader in big weather changes.

The center of the country experiences big weather swings more than any other location in spring.