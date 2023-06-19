(WJW) – Dry with sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures for your Juneteenth activities on Monday.

A few quick showers from the east are possible overnight Monday into Tuesday but most places will remain dry.

Tuesday futurecast:

Above-average temperatures return as well, just in time for the Summer Solstice on Wednesday.

Humidity briefly rises Thursday then drops this weekend. A more significant return to higher humidity by the middle of next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Above is a look ahead at temperatures in FOX 8 long-range forecast.