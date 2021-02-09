Summer school, longer days? DeWine calls on Ohio schools to create plans for students who’ve fallen behind

COLUMBUS (WJW) — During a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine shared his concern for the students in Ohio during the coronavirus pandemic, saying that districts need to begin discussions to find ways to help those students who have fallen behind.

In order to make up for learning that may have been lost (due to online learning or otherwise), DeWine wants each district to come up with a plan to help all of their students. He said he wanted parents to communicate to the district about what they need as well.

“This pandemic has impacted children differently,” DeWine said. “We need to be bold in our ideas.”

DeWine said that some schools could decide that extended learning could be the answer, such as adding more days to the school year or making school days longer. He also suggested things like summer classes or tutoring.

“Regardless of the individual plan, we have to move and we have to move quickly,” DeWine said. “Our kids get one chance to grow up, so we cannot delay. So I’m asking the public schools to make their plans public to their citizens and their general assembly no later than April 1.”

DeWine said there was money available to districts to accomplish these programs due to a bill signed by congress in December, giving $2 billion to Ohio schools.

“The future of our state depends on how we help our children today, we simply cannot fail these children, each child in Ohio, each child, deserves the opportunity to live up to his or her full God-given potential … we have the opportunity to do something that matters,” DeWine said.