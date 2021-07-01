Summer hours, unlimited capacity return to Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – You’ll have more time to ride now at Cedar Point.

The park has returned to summer operating schedules at both Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark.

Cedar Point hours will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. most days.

The hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cedar Point Shores.

On the Fourth of July, the Cedar Point will be open until 11 p.m. for the Light Up the Point fireworks display.

Check out the park’s operating calendar here.

Both parks will be open daily now through Labor Day.

Reservations are required only for Cedar Point Shores.

You can make a reservation here.