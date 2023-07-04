(WJW) – FirstEnergy is reminding the public to exercise caution and prioritize electrical safety during popular outdoor activities this summer.

Chad Stoneking, Director of Safety Operations at FirstEnergy, emphasized the importance of keeping electrical safety in mind during holiday and summer festivities. He encouraged everyone to be mindful of potential hazards to prevent disruptions in electric service, especially during the hot summer months when air conditioning is crucial.

Foil balloons and fireworks, commonly used for summer events like graduation parties and Independence Day celebrations, pose significant safety risks when near power lines and electrical equipment. The metallic coating of foil balloons conducts electricity, often causing power outages when they encounter power lines. In fact, more than 50 outages across FirstEnergy’s service area were attributed to foil balloons in recent months, according to the company.

To mitigate such incidents, FirstEnergy recommends securely tying helium-filled foil balloons to a weight and deflating them after use. Releasing them into the sky should be avoided. Additionally, the company advises leaving large fireworks displays to professionals and exercising caution when handling fireworks at home, ensuring they are lit only in open areas without power lines nearby.

To promote responsible enjoyment of holidays and celebrations, FirstEnergy offers the following outdoor safety tips:

1. Avoid flying kites, motorized airplanes, or drones near power lines.

2. Do not attempt to retrieve objects caught in power lines; instead, report the issue to FirstEnergy.

3. Keep electrical devices and cords at least 10 feet away from water sources.

4. Cover outdoor receptacles, especially around water activities.

5. Ensure that boats clear overhead power lines and stay away from power lines while sailing.

6. Refrain from climbing trees near power lines or utility poles.

7. Stay far away from downed or low-hanging power lines and report them immediately.