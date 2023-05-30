(Watch video above about man who won lottery after running out of gas)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s good news and bad news with gas prices at the pumps.

First, get ready to pay for higher gasoline as the busy summer travel season starts.

It’s an annual issue drivers face each summer as oil companies switch to a higher grade gas which is cleaner for the atmosphere in the heat and humidity of summer. And, there’s another current reason.

“Gasoline prices have drifted slightly higher in the last week due to minor refinery kinks and low gasoline supply, but it may not be a trend that lasts much longer,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Higher grade and cleaner gasoline is more expensive for oil companies to produce which along with more travelers drives prices up.

The good news is, according to AAA gas prices had been nearly a dollar cheaper than last year, but that’s about to change.

As of Tuesday, AAA says gas prices in Ohio are about 80 cents cheaper than a year ago at this same time.

Ohio gas prices are currently averaging around $3.50 a gallon including places like Cuyahoga County.

AAA says gas prices could rise to around $3.85 a gallon this summer.

According to GasBuddy, they compile data from 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“As we unofficially start the summer driving season, the national average is likely to spend much of the summer in the range of $3.35-$3.85 per gallon, though it could go higher if unexpected refinery outages flare up, or we see a major hurricane or economic development,” DeHaan said.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.91 per gallon.