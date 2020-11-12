Summa Health announces temporary visitor restrictions due to rise in COVID-19 cases

*Watch Gov. DeWine’s address on COVID-19 in the video above.*

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Summa Health is implementing temporary restrictions for visitors due to the increasing spread of COVID-19 here in Ohio.

According to the hospital, the following changes will go into effect on Friday, November 13.

One support person will be permitted for mothers in labor. That one support person must be the same support person throughout the stay.

Exceptions to the no visitors policy will be made on a case-by-case basis.

Exceptions will be made for minor children.  Outpatient locations continue to allow one support person when physical assistance is needed.

Friends and family with patients who meet these exceptions will not be allowed to visit if they have a cough, fever or respiratory symptoms or if they have been exposed to COVID-19. Those who have a temperature of 100˚F or greater will be denied access. Masks are also required.

Visitors must report to the main entrances of the hospital. Those with questions can contact 234-867-6314.

