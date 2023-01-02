UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — A young cashier and newlywed who was murdered by a man with a machete while she was working at Dollar Tree is being remembered by family and friends.

Bundles of flowers were laid near the store, beyond the crime scene tape Monday night in Upper Sandusky, and a GoFundMe campaign was launched to help cover funeral expenses.

Keris Riebel, 22, had recently graduated college and happily married her husband, Jordan Riebel, in October 2022.

“I can’t imagine what they’re going through,” said Kevin Simonis, who shops at the store and knew Keris. “She was always so nice and so caring. Very bubbly, very outgoing and the type of person who’d like take the shirt off her back for anybody and not hurt a fly, honestly.”

Police say 27-year-old Bethel M. Bekele allegedly entered the store around 4:30 p.m. on New Years Day wielding the machete and struck Keris multiple times, killing her.

According to investigators, Bekele left the store before they arrived, but was found a short time later in the 100 block of South Fifth Street near the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office.

He was booked on one count of aggravated murder.

The motive is unclear. It’s also unknown if the two knew each other.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation processed the crime scene and the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating the incident.

Additional charges could be forthcoming.

Devastated family, friends and customers are now asking the public for help so that Keris can get the funeral and proper burial that she deserves.

“She was always such a sweet girl,” said Simonis, tearing up. “I can’t imagine going through that, even to lose a child at all. I have a 17-year-old and just the thought of that… It really hits hard.”