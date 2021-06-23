Subway tuna sandwiches don’t contain tuna DNA, according to NYT lab reports

MIAMI, FL – OCTOBER 21: A Subway restaurant is seen as the company announced a settlement over a class-action lawsuit that alleged that Subway engaged in deceptive marketing for its 6-inch and 12-inch sandwiches and served customers less food than they were paying for on October 21, 2015 in Miami, Florida. While it denies the claims, Subway said that franchisees would be required to have a measurement tool in stores to make sure loaves are 12-inches. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WJW) — A new report again alleges Subway tuna sandwiches do not contain any tuna DNA.

A writer with The New York Times, Julia Carmel, said she purchased 60 inches of Subway tuna sandwiches from three different locations in Los Angeles.

The tuna was then frozen and sent to a commercial testing lab.

According to the Times, the lab results stated that “no amplifiable tuna DNA was present so we obtained no amplification products from the DNA. Therefore, we cannot identify the species.”

A spokesperson for the lab told the Times that there could be two explanations. First, the tuna could be so heavily processed an ID couldn’t be made. Or second, “there’s just nothing there that’s tuna.”

The Times also reported that experts said protein in tuna breaks down when it is cooked, making it hard to identify. Therefore, they said, the lab report may not be accurate.

The Times reports Subway would not comment on the report.

The experiment comes after a lawsuit was filed earlier this year in which two people claimed the company’s tuna didn’t contain real fish.

Karen Dhanowa and Nilima Amin claim they were “tricked” into buying mislabeled food and that an independent lab tested “multiple samples” and determined that “the ingredients were not tuna and not fish,” attorney Shalini Dogra told The Washington Post in an email.

Dogra said the lab tests found that Subway tuna is actually “a mixture of various concoctions” that have been blended together to give them the appearance of tuna. He declined to specify what the lab tests purportedly found in the “mixture,” however.

At the time, Subway released the following statement:

“There simply is no truth to the allegations in the complaint that was filed in California,” Subway told Nexstar in a statement, adding that their restaurants serve only wild-caught tuna. “Subway delivers 100% cooked tuna to its restaurants, which is mixed with mayonnaise and used in freshly made sandwiches, wraps and salads that are served to and enjoyed by our guests.”