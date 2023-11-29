(WJW) – Subway is known for its footlong sandwiches, but a sweet new addition to the fast food chain’s menu is just as big.

On Wednesday, Subway announced plans to bring the new footlong chocolate chip cookie to stores nationwide

The treat was first tested as a limited time menu item in Miami last year and, according to Subway officials, customers “gobbled them up in less than two hours.”

“The overwhelming response we received from fans around the country last year let us know that we needed to make the footlong cookie a permanent addition to our menu,” said Paul Fabre, senior vice president of culinary and innovation at Subway.

To celebrate National Cookie Day, the sandwich chain is offering the cookies for free at four “Cookieway” pop-up locations in Chicago, Dallas, Miami Beach and New York on Dec. 4. Learn more here.

The dessert is expected to be released as a permanent menu item at Subway restaurants nationwide in early 2024.