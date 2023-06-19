(WJW) – A submarine touring the underwater wreckage of the Titanic has gone missing in the Atlantic Ocean, according to multiple media reports.

Ocean Gate Expeditions confirmed to the Associated Press it owns the missing vessel. The company’s website says they are a privately-owned company “focused on increasing access to the deep ocean.”

According to FOX News, the Coast Guard says there are five people on board.

“We are exploring and mobilising all options to bring the crew back safely,” Ocean Gate said in a statement to BBC News. “Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families.”

Last year, FOX 8 reported on the company’s 2023 Titanic Expeditions.

The experience was said to include training, the 8-day mission, and dives to the Titanic aboard what the Ocean Gate said was “the world’s only 5-person submersible capable of reaching 4,000 meters.”

According to the company, the training and support fee was $250,000 per person. The expeditions were set for the Summer of 2023 and beyond and would take place about 380 nautical miles south of Newfoundland.

The images below are provided by OceanGateExpeditions.com

(Courtesy of OceanGate Expeditions)

Courtesy: OceanGate Expeditions

Courtesy: OceanGate Expeditions

Courtesy: OceanGate Expeditions

Courtesy: OceanGate Expeditions

Courtesy: OceanGate Expeditions

Courtesy: OceanGate Expeditions

Courtesy: OceanGate Expeditions

Courtesy: OceanGate Expeditions

Courtesy: OceanGate Expeditions

FOX 8 has reached out to Ocean Gate for comment and further details.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.