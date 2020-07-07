Styx’s Tommy Shaw and Cleveland’s Contemporary Youth Orchestra record hit song via Zoom

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Making music in the time of COVID-19 means doing so at a distance.

And today, the rock band Styx released a video of what went down when its lead singer Tommy Shaw collaborated with Cleveland’s Contemporary Youth Orchestra … very much at a distance.

Working with the orchestra’s principal conductor Liza Grossman for months on the project, Shaw and nearly 100 students took to Zoom to play the seminal song “Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man),” each from their own homes.

The song was released in honor of the 33rd anniversary of the album it can be found on, “The Grand Illusion.”

“We are still in awe over what these kids have put together, and it was an honor to be a part of their project,” the band wrote on its YouTube page. “Thanks again for letting us in on the fun. Can’t think of any better way to celebrate the anniversary of ‘Grand Illusion.’ You guys rock!”

You can watch the full nearly 8-minute video above.

The orchestra, which has played with plenty of high-profile rock musicians, previously teamed up with the artist in 2016 for an in-person concert, and you can watch that below.

