Style & technology take center stage at the Cleveland Auto Show

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW)-- Just when you feel you know a car maker well the Cleveland Auto Show gives us a glimpse of style and technology, luxury and utility that can easily make visitors stop and say…."wow."



Among the automakers with the largest presence at the I-X Center, this year is Toyota, where the names like Camry, Highlander, and Corolla have become so familiar it's easy to call to mind those we have all seen on local streets and highways.



On display, however, is the company's attempt to keep both the styling and the technology fresh and innovative.



Among the vehicles prominently featured is the Highlander, the company's mid-sized SUV which has undergone its first facelift since 2014.



"They have made some changes exterior interior the horsepower is up to 295 horsepower its a seven or eight-passenger vehicle now the platinum comes standard with a 12-inch screen on the inside and all your fun features, heated seats, ventilated seats eleven speakers, panoramic roof heated rear seats," said Nanett Slack of Brunswick Toyota.



"It has always been rated one of the highest mid-sized SUVs it is Toyotas last car-based SUV before you go into the 4Runner, the 4 runner is a truck-based SUV, so this is our biggest car-based SUV which is going to give you the ride with the long wheelbase of maybe like an Avalon," she added.



Toyota's display also featuring what the company calls its "nightshade" trim with black wheels, black handles, black shark fin, as well as black name badges. The package adds a sporty styling to trucks including the Tacoma and Tundra and gives its Camry with Toyota Racing Development technology even more sporty appeal.



For performance junkies, Toyota is also featuring a stunning prototype of the pricey Supra which is already available in showrooms.



At the other end of the spectrum, the display features prototypes of pickup trucks that are a part of seven 2121 special edition variants including a trail special edition of the Tacoma, Tundra, and 4Runner



The company also making visitors aware of its significant presence and investment in the United States including ten manufacturing plants, an investment of more than $127 billion and providing jobs for nearly 180-thousand people in this country alone.

The Cleveland Auto Show wraps up Sunday.