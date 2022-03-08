Stutzman Farms recalls some products for undeclared allergen

HOLMES COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Stutzman Farms, based in Millersburg, issued a voluntary recall of several products for an undeclared wheat allergen.

According to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, their einkorn products contain wheat but don’t list it on the labels.

The following products have been recalled:

Organic Einkorn Berries (sold bulk, or in 25 and 50 lb packages)

Organic Whole Einkorn Flour (sold bulk, or in 25 lb packages)

Organic All Purpose Einkorn Flour (sold bulk)

Organic All Purpose Flour (sold bulk)

Sourdough Einkorn Pretzels (sold in 4 and 8 oz packages)

Sprouted Einkorn Grate Nuts (sold in .75 and 3 lb packages)

Sprouted Einkorn Crackers (sold in .30 and 1 lb packages)

These products were sold at Stutzman Farms in Millersburg, as well as retailers across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

There have been no reported illnesses.

Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to wheat should throw the recalled product away or return it to Stutzman Farms for a refund.

Anyone with a wheat allergy who consumes one of these products could suffer from a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

For more information, contact Stutzman Farms at 330-674-1289 extension 2 and leave a message.