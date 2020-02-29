Winter wonderland: Local photographer captures stunning nature shot at park in Medina

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — It’s safe to say the snow isn’t fun to drive in, but it certainly can be beautiful to take pictures of.

Local photographer Nick Hoeller recently captured a stunning shot of a deer roaming in Roscoe Ewing Park in Medina and shared it to social media.

“As I was pulling into the parking lot, there was a family of about 15 deer sitting across and near the creek, like in the photo. I was able to park and run over to get the one deer, and his friends hiding, right by the creek! Luckily enough, a quick squall came in with some beautiful snow falling,” he told FOX 8.

The photo has quickly gone viral with many people complimenting the picturesque scene.