Study suggests babies of vaccinated mothers may be protected by COVID-19 through antibodies in breast milk

(WJW) — A new study finds that mothers who have been given the COVID-19 vaccination have antibodies in their breast milk that may be protective for infants.

“The research suggests babies may be protected from COVID-19 by acquisition of antibodies through breast milk following their mothers’ vaccinations,” Dr. Jason Baird, research scientist, said on Providence.org. “We don’t know how long the antibodies will remain in the mothers or the infants. There is more to learn.”

The pilot study was conducted at Providence Portland Medical Center.

The study looked at six lactating women who planned to receive both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine between December 2020 and January 2021.

There were significantly elevated levels of antibodies in their breast milk beginning at day 7 after the initial vaccine dose, according to the study.

According to Providence.org, the study “provides promising results of a potential immune benefit for infants by lactating mothers who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.”

The researchers involved plan to continue studying the immune resposne following maternal vaccination.