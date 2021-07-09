Study shows 5 most dangerous activities for kids in backyards; Here’s how to keep them safe

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’ve all heard the harm of kids having too much screen time and on the other hand, the benefits of outdoor play.

But a recent study by SafeHome.org shows that there are a handful of dangerous backyard activities that send thousands of kids to the ER each year.

Aside from drowning being the No. 1 cause of death for kids 1 to 4, here’s a list of the top 5 dangerous backyard activities and what parents can do to help their kids avoid injuries:

Trampolines: No. 1 most emergency room visits per year at 3,193 Check that bolts are tight, put up a safety net around it, put padding over the frame and springs, set jumping rules and have an adult watching nearby

Monkey Bars: No. 2 most emergency room visits per year at 2,804 Make sure the child has enough upper body strength to swing, place padding under them to soften any falls, check for loose bolts and wood splinters

Open Porches and Balconies: No. 3 most emergency room visits per year at 2,793 Put up safety netting or plastic guards to covers spaces between rails. Use safety gates at the top and bottom of stairs

Slides: No. 4 most emergency room visits per year at 1,618 Do not go down the slide with your child in your lap, teach your child to go down feet first and also clean up the landing spot

Swing Sets: No. 5 most emergency room visits at 1,469 Tighten equipment before use, ignore pleas from your child to push them too high

The study also shows that 19 percent of the 450 parents surveyed had safety concerns for their children in their backyards, but 63 percent of all summer-related injuries occur among kids ages 2 to 11.