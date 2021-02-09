Study: Online romance scams expected to surge during pandemic-era Valentine’s Day

Close-up of a female using a dating app on smart phone. Woman looking at man on an online dating app on her mobile phone.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A new study anticipates an “unprecedented rise” in online romance scams this Valentine’s Day.

According to the Social Catfish study, experts believe scammers will target people who have been “lonely and isolated” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Experts say to be cautious of the following tactics that scammers use:

Saying they cannot meet due to COVID-19: Experts warn that a catfish scammer will come up with a variety of excuses of why they cannot meet, such as pretending to be in the military overseas. The coronavirus pandemic gives them an automatic excuse.

Refuses to video chat: Be wary of someone who says they cannot video chat with you. Scammers will provide numerous excuses such as having a broken video camera or limited access to WiFi.

Requests money from you: Scammers often ask for money after developing an "emotional connection" with their victims. During the pandemic, scammers have reportedly said they are sick and need help with treatment, or are in need of food, water, and other supplies.

Using poor grammar: Experts say to be wary of a person who claims to be American but has terrible grammar. They could be a scammer.

Someone who confesses love quickly: Be cautious of someone who moves too fast. Scammers will often use sweet words to win victims over.

Internet users are also encouraged to take the following precautions to avoid becoming a scam victim:

Never give money: Do not give money to someone you’ve met on the internet for any reason.

Meet in-person or video chat: Do not form a relationship with someone who will not video chat with you or meet you in person.

Do not share your personal information: Scammers often use your basic information to commit identity fraud.

Conduct thorough background checks: Do not take anyone's word at face value. Use reverse look-up sites to verify information, images, email addresses, phone numbers, and online profiles.

Take things slow: Some romance scammers will be pushy about falling in love right away. If that is the case, you should know something is not right.

The Federal Trade Commission claims that Americans lost $201 million to romance scams in 2019, according to the study. Researchers expect the totals will be higher for 2020 due to an increase in dating app usage and online interaction amid the pandemic.

The study also revealed that, in recent years, Ohio has ranked ninth in the nation for most romance scam victims.