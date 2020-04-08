Study: One in five Ohioans say they drink alcohol during work hours on lockdown

With many Americans working from home these days, daily routines have certainly changed.

According to a new survey, that includes drinking alcohol during the workday.

Alcohol.org conducted a study of 3,000 employees working from home across the U.S. The study says 22 percent of Ohioans say they drank alcohol during work hours while operating from home.

The national average is 32 percent.

The study also said one-fifth of Americans stockpiled alcohol for their self-isolations.

For men, the most popular drink is beer. For women, it’s cocktails.

