Study breaks down states with the rudest drivers; Can you guess where Ohio ranks?

(WJW) — A new study is giving us a look at just how rude drivers are across the country.

Many of them are right here in Ohio.

According to insurance comparison website, Insurify, Ohio takes the number 6 spot in the nation on a list of top 10 states with the rudest drivers. The top ten list is as follows:

1.) Virginia

2.) Delaware

3.) Idaho

4.) Georgia

5.) Wyoming

6.) Ohio

7.) Wisconsin

8.) Nebraska

9.) Iowa

10.) Alaska

Insurify looked at a database of over four million car insurance applications, on which applicants disclose their state of residence and any prior violations on their driving record.

Insurify looked at violations most indicative of rude driving, like failure to yield, failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited and hit-skip. The states with the highest number of drivers with such violations were determined to be the rudest, according to Insurify.

In Ohio, 37.67 out of 1,000 drivers have been cited for rude behavior. The most common citation is failure to stop at a stop sign. That rate in Ohio is 34 percent higher than the national average.

Insurify went on to say:

“In Ohio, wanton disregard for the rules of the road, demonstrated by rude driving behavior, is 32 percent higher than the national average. Failing to stop at a stop sign is the most common rude driving violation in Ohio, for which drivers are caught 34 percent more often than the average American driver.”

The states that came in last place were Kentucky, Mississippi and Maine.