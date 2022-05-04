BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) – At a time when Brunswick High School seniors are typically excited for graduation and undergrads looking forward to summer, more than 100 students and staff members gathered Wednesday night to remember their friend, 18-year-old Alyssa Pinardo.

Outside the high school building, they decorated the parking space where she always parked and brought purple balloons to the candlelight vigil because that was her favorite color.

Heartbroken friends say Alyssa was so excited about graduation and dreamed of becoming a businesswoman. They wanted to hold the vigil Wednesday to show how much they care.

“To honor her, let her know she was actually loved. That’s all she wanted was to be loved and she was loved by so many people,” said Paige Travalik.

“She cared about everyone. She made everyone laugh,” said Kayla Ousley.

Superintendent Jason Niedermeyer says Principal Keith Merrill helped students plan the memorial.

“I would say it’s hit our district hard, when you have a senior who’s been here for 12 years, been through all of our buildings and people can reflect back on their time with students. It’s impactful,” said Niedermeyer.

Pinardo was found unresponsive Tuesday night around 11 p.m. on Southwick Blvd. with a gunshot wound.

The Brunswick Police Department said that their investigation revealed that Alyssa was shot and killed by her 18-year-old boyfriend, Logan Robertson, also of Brunswick.

Robertson was arrested and booked in the Medina County Jail on a charge of murder.

The superintendent says the district’s Crisis Response Team was mobilized to help grieving students and staff members.

“We have trained school counselors that are in the building and can be resources for our students,” said Niedermeyer. “It’s really important to work through the mourning process with someone that you trust and we’re hoping our students will do that.”

As the balloons were finally released and the tears began to fall, friends asked everyone to keep the family in their prayers and to pray for justice for Alyssa.

”She didn’t deserve what happened to her,” said Travalik.