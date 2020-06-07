Students say a final farewell to Berea-Midpark High School

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — It is the end of an era.

“We are looking to the future, but we also have to honor the past,” said Ana Chapman President of the Berea Board of Education.

It’s an era that began in the late 1920s along Bagley Road in Berea.

“I don’t remember a lot, I remember the newer section, but I haven’t been in here in 46 years,” said Doug Sappington Class of 1974.

On Sunday, hundreds lined up outside the school to say a final goodbye.

“It’s kind of emotional walking through here and remembering all the little things and going through with my friends and say ‘oh, that’s where Mr. Ray was,’ he taught drama,” said Lori Paximadis Class of 1985.

The Berea City School District held a farewell tour to the current Berea-Midpark High School. It will soon be demolished giving way to a new high school.

“It’s where we met, and we have been together for 35 years, so we just went over to the stairwell where our eyes locked and just took a goodbye photo in the stairwell,” said Kristy Doolittle Class of 1984 and her husband Rob Anderson Class of 1985

“I opened my locker and I still found the sticky note that was left in there and it says on a scale from 1 to 10, you’re an 11,” said Abby Lubowicki Class of 2020.

Berea-Midpark High School was the learning center for hundreds of thousands of kids over the years, including one of its most famous alums, Youngstown State President and former Ohio State Football Coach, Jim Tressel

“It’s incredible, we have a great school system here and we produce a lot of people that have gone on to lead really successful lives,” Chapman said.

Soon you can take a piece of Berea-Midpark High School with you, the school district is setting up an online auction to be held later this month. Items up for bid include kitchen equipment, furniture and school and office equipment.

“When the building is torn down, also, there will be bricks available for anyone who would want any,” said Chapman.

Today may be the end of an era, but it’s the beginning of a brand new chapter for Berea-Midpark High School.