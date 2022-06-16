BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – Students from Incarnate Word Academy in Parma Heights are working with a Cleveland artist to install a mural along the Huntington Beach tunnel in Huntington Reservation. The tunnel runs underneath Lake Rd.

The students are in grades 5th through 8th. The mural was designed by Bernadette Glorioso and includes kayakers, beachgoers, native wildlife and a Cottonwood tree that once stood in the park.

The project is funded through a partnership with CrossCountry Mortgage and is the first of several art installations to be featured across Cleveland Metroparks.