AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Redwood Elementary School in Avon Lake has announced the names of the two eaglets in the school’s Redwood Bald Eagles Nest.

After counting votes from the students, the school named the eaglets Anchor and Arrow.

The school’s eagle watchers captured a photo of the family comprising of the two eaglets and their parents, Star, and Stripes.

Although it is unknown if the eaglets are male or female, #1 has a very dark top of its head, while #2 has just a few white baby feathers.

The eaglets are only a day apart in age and are 7 weeks old. Soon, they will begin to learn how to fly.

The eagles can be observed 24/7 on the Avon Lake Bald Eagles Nest Facebook page.

Stars and Stripes have birthed more than a dozen eaglets near the school since 2015.