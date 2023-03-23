GAITHERSBURG, Maryland (WJW) – A man faces charges after investigators say a group of students helped thwart an attempted kidnapping in Maryland on Monday.

The incident happened at a bus stop on Towne Crest Drive in Gaithersburg around 7:20 a.m.

Investigators say, as the kids waited for the school bus, a suspect grabbed one of them and pulled them toward an apartment building. That’s when several other students stepped in to intervene and the victim was able to break free.

When the bus arrived, those students got on and reported the incident to Redland Middle School staff.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as 31-year-old Jamaal Germany, of Gaithersburg. He was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping and second-degree assault.