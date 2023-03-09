WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) – The Northern Career Institute in Willoughby was put on lockdown Thursday after two students were found to have firearm magazines at school.

Willoughby Police and staff at the Northern Career Institute learned around 9 a.m. that there were two 14-year-old students who were in possession of firearm magazines, according to a press release from the Willoughby Police Department.

Both students were found inside a classroom and taken into custody, the release said.

Several loaded and unloaded magazines were found, and the school was immediately placed on lockdown, according to the release.

Additional police arrived to do a search at the school. No firearms were found during the search, the release said.

The two students were taken to the Willoughby Police Department for further investigation. Both students will be charged with inducing panic along with other criminal charges.

Afternoon classes were canceled at the Northern Career Institute and parents were notified about the lockdown, according to the release.

The Willoughby-Eastlake School Board will conduct a thorough review of this incident for school-related discipline for the students.