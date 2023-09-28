AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A body was found by students outside an Akron middle school Thursday morning, according to a statement from Hyre CLC.

In a letter for Hyre CLC parents and guardians from Principal Jessica Sax on Thursday, as a group of students were on their way to class, they found a body near the school grounds. The body was reported to authorities immediately and police are investigating.

“I want to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority, and I wish to provide you with information and reassurance regarding the situation,” Sax said in part. “We will continue to cooperate fully with the police investigation and provide any assistance necessary to ensure a swift and thorough resolution to this matter.”

According to Sax, the situation did not involve any students at Hyre CLC, aside from the witnesses of the body.

“I understand that this incident may raise questions and concerns, both for you and your children. We have taken the steps to ensure the emotional and psychological well-being of our students,” Sax said.

According to the letter, school counselors and support staff are available to help any students and there will be increased security at the school.

Sax said the school staff and administration are committed to maintaining a safe environment at the school

“Our thoughts are with the affected individual’s family during this difficult time, and we will continue to offer support to our students as they process this unexpected event,” Sax said. “We remain dedicated to the well-being of our students and the school community.”

Fox 8 News has reached out the the Akron Police Department but has not yet gotten a response back.