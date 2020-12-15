Students at one Cleveland school get winter coats thanks to Browns’ Denzel Ward

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Winter just got a little warmer for the kids at Marion C. Seltzer Elementary School in Cleveland thanks to Browns’ cornerback Denzel Ward and his Dreambuilders program.

“Knowing that it’s starting to get cold, I felt like this is a great opportunity to provide coats and clothing for elementary kids and help them stay warm over the holidays.”

The new coats were bought with a $20,000 grant from UnitedHealthcare.

“They allow us to provide coats to an entire school full of kids, which we’re never typically able to do because of the cost,” said Debbie Martinko, executive director of Coats for Kids Cleveland, about efforts like this one.

Ward, a Cleveland-area native, said his involvement in philanthropy started at a young age.

“My mom and dad, they got me involved in a lot of charity events and giving back and helping to serve the community,” he said.

This is now the third year he’s done a coat giveaway, but this year the pandemic is keeping him away from meeting the kids.

“I’m definitely gonna miss that interaction. That’s something that I definitely would’ve been looking forward to just seeing the reaction on the kids’ faces.”

Instead, volunteers and school officials helped with the distribution of about 400 coats and gift bags of hygiene and personal items.

“We really do have a mission to make sure that our families and our children have the things that they need for just everyday life,” said assistant principal Stephanie Chiariello.

Another 150 coats will be given out to dozens of Cleveland community organizations.

“With the pandemic going around and people going through tough times right now, it’s definitely, I feel, more than a coat just. Like I said, making it easier on people, but also keeping people warm that may not have the opportunity to get their hands on a coat,” Ward said.

Principal Caitlin Kilbane talked about the joy around seeing the students again as the winter break approaches.

“Being able to distribute these coats in person and being able to see, even if we can’t hug or give a handshake, but just being able to see the joy in our students’ and families’ faces is what makes it all worth it.”

The coats, warm hugs that might be needed a little more this year.

“I’m glad I’m still able to help them out and hopefully things are different next year,” Ward said.

Coats for Kids Cleveland has various dropbox locations across five counties where you can donate new or “like new” coats. Monetary donations are also accepted. You can learn more on the website.

