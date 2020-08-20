Students at Medina County Career Center return to class with new safety measures in place

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — The first day of school is finally over for Highland High School senior Collin Kalina of Hinkley.

“I I felt relieved. I was so worried that school wasn’t going to start up. I am relying on this class. I am going to graduate being a certified EMT,” said Kalina.

Kalina is among the 1,100 students who returned to the Medina County Career Center Wednesday for their first official in-person day of school since it closed last spring.

“The biggest difference was I walked into the lab and all the desks were separated,” said Kalina.

According to Superintendent Steven Chrisman, students are required to wear a mask throughout the day and schedules are downloaded through the school’s app.

“We put spacers, hand sanitizers, we got shields. We bought masks, lots and lots of masks. We did back to school videos to train the kids what it is going to be like to sanitize their stations,” said Chrisman.

Chrisman SAID buses arrive at staggered times and students are immediately sent to their assigned labs and stations.

“We got a giant circus tent so we could alleviate some of the pressures of lunches. So they were eating outside. That was our biggest concern, before school and lunch. And we were able to find secondary and third level areas to separate them,” said Chrisman.

The Medina County Career Center SAID they have also prepared a remote learning program in case any students need to quarantine.

