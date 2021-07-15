Students at Akron’s I PROMISE School get special ‘Space Jam’ screening

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Students from the I PROMISE School in Akron got to see LeBron James‘ new movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy” on Thursday.

Students and their families went to the Akron Civic Theatre to be among the first to see the Akron native and 17-time NBA All-Star in his first leading role. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” premiers Friday in theaters and on HBO Max.

“I think LeBron is doing such a beautiful job with the children and we came to support him,” said Sean Carmichael, who attend the showing with his daughter and niece. “It’s amazing that he’s doing something for the children and where he’s from.”

The I PROMISE School is part of Akron Public Schools and is supported by the LeBron James Family Foundation.