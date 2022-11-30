AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A student was stabbed at John R. Buchtel Community Learning Center Wednesday afternoon, Akron police said.

Police were called to the school on Copley Road around 1 p.m. after medical assistance was requested. EMS also arrived on scene and took an injured 17-year-old boy to Akron Children’s Hospital.

The stabbing was not considered life-threatening, police said.

A fight had broken out between three people, police later learned, leading to the stabbing of the teen. The two others had fled the school before the police had arrived.

Charges are currently pending, police said. Those who may have any information are asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.